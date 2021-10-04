Xponance Inc. Has $594,000 Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 49.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $187.10 on Monday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.22 and a fifty-two week high of $197.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

