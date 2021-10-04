Xponance Inc. Has $620,000 Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.