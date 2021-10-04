Xponance Inc. Has $683,000 Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after purchasing an additional 981,621 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,590,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,582,000 after purchasing an additional 298,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,093,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,583,000 after purchasing an additional 259,727 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after buying an additional 206,465 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $50.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

