Xponance Inc. Makes New $603,000 Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Yum China by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.