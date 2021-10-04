Xponance Inc. Purchases 989 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,961,000 after acquiring an additional 352,484 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

Hexcel stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

