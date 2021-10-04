Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $581,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 269.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 750.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $121.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.52. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $124.00.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

