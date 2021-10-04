XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after acquiring an additional 972,871 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,788 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after acquiring an additional 728,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 430,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth about $28,301,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $78.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average of $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

