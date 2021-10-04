XTX Topco Ltd Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Agenus were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,291 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Agenus by 7.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after buying an additional 912,567 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in Agenus by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agenus by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 345,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Agenus during the first quarter worth $7,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

AGEN stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. Agenus Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

