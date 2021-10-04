XTX Topco Ltd Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cigna by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after acquiring an additional 398,099 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,023,000 after acquiring an additional 210,003 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cigna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $595,642,000 after acquiring an additional 157,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens cut their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.

NYSE CI opened at $202.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.07. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

