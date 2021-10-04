XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Energizer by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Energizer by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR opened at $39.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.