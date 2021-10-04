XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The New York Times by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after buying an additional 69,862 shares during the period. Anabranch Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Anabranch Capital Management LP now owns 669,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,876,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after purchasing an additional 318,079 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT opened at $49.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

