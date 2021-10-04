York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Trading Down 0.7%

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 4,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46.

York Traditions Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YRKB)

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

