Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DAO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut Youdao from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC cut Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Youdao from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.87.

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of -0.63. Youdao has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Youdao in the second quarter worth approximately $3,892,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 1,754.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 39.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 351,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 8.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

