YVS.Finance (YVS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $129,874.00

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $313,373.01 and approximately $129,874.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YVS.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00104360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00142006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,589.63 or 1.00388745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.93 or 0.06799788 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002675 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance launched on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,177 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YVS.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YVS.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.