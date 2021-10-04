Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Post $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

APOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.72. 2,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,810. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $962.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.