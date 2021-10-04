Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to announce $30.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.08 million and the highest is $30.22 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $31.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $126.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $126.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $126.27 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $132.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE CDR traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 40,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,075. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $306.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

