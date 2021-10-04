Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. Rayonier posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rayonier.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Rayonier by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,180,000 after buying an additional 4,489,182 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,157,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,795,000 after purchasing an additional 610,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 542,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 523,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

RYN traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,396. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $38.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.