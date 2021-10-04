Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to announce sales of $241.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.00 million and the lowest is $220.22 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $83.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 188%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $802.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $748.05 million to $885.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,602,000 after buying an additional 190,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,610,000 after buying an additional 561,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,541,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after buying an additional 1,028,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,716,000 after buying an additional 98,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after buying an additional 1,315,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $15.37 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

