Zacks: Analysts Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.55. American Electric Power posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.51. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,608,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 224,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.