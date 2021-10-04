Zacks: Analysts Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.45 Million

Equities analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report sales of $207.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.20 million to $208.70 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $186.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $810.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $807.90 million to $813.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $871.15 million, with estimates ranging from $869.20 million to $873.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

CIR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. 1,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.66. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

