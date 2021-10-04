Zacks: Analysts Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post $116.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $120.40 million. Freshpet reported sales of $84.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $445.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $444.91 million to $446.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $593.82 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $634.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $322,635.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,087. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after buying an additional 1,712,684 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $117,975,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after acquiring an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after acquiring an additional 363,951 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,153,000 after acquiring an additional 255,051 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $144.94. The company had a trading volume of 411,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,894. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.18. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

