Zacks: Analysts Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.77 Million

Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce $315.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.91 million to $319.90 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $259.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.56.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total value of $4,576,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,171 shares in the company, valued at $93,510,671.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,938,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,401 shares of company stock worth $32,305,669 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $20.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.11. 7,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,634. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $271.73 and a 52 week high of $521.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 115.29, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $478.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

