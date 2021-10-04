Zacks: Analysts Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.60 million.

MP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

NYSE MP opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.95 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after buying an additional 3,572,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after buying an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MP Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after acquiring an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MP Materials by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,283,000 after purchasing an additional 589,238 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

