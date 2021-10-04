Zacks: Analysts Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will report $275.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.00 million and the lowest is $263.90 million. Navient reported sales of $336.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Navient by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after buying an additional 208,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,504,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,414,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. Navient has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

