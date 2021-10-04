Zacks: Analysts Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.28 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post $8.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.08 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $29.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.99 billion to $29.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $32.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $32.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,010. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.52. The company has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

