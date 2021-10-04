Zacks: Analysts Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Post $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.14. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after purchasing an additional 562,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after buying an additional 416,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after buying an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 152,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,108. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

