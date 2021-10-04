Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFR. Truist raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,477,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after acquiring an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.56. 6,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,835. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

