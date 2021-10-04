Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.10. Fiverr International reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Fiverr International by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,349,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FVRR stock traded down $7.06 on Monday, hitting $177.16. The company had a trading volume of 533,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,909. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.96.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

