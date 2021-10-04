Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.38 Million

Analysts expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to announce $147.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.13 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year sales of $561.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $720.04 million, with estimates ranging from $713.13 million to $724.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKTW. JMP Securities started coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Shares of MarketWise stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. 95,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,602. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 3,010.0% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 1,016,238 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP grew its stake in MarketWise by 28.1% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 891,015 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 195,623 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in MarketWise by 50.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in MarketWise by 2,198.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $17,067,000 after buying an additional 1,648,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $23,988,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

