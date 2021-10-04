Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSTL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE PSTL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $250.21 million, a PE ratio of 264.71 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.