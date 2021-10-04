Zacks: Brokerages Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Macy’s posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 236.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen raised shares of Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

NYSE M traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.94. 203,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,269,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. Macy’s has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,301 shares of company stock worth $2,881,871. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

