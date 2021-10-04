Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.93 Million

Analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will report $76.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.17 million and the lowest is $75.70 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $84.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $310.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.90 million to $313.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $322.36 million, with estimates ranging from $317.32 million to $327.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,984,000 after buying an additional 35,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,878 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth about $21,754,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 96,793.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.08. 4,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average is $66.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

