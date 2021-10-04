Zacks: Brokerages Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. RPM International’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

NYSE RPM opened at $78.49 on Monday. RPM International has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in RPM International in the first quarter valued at $2,746,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 11.7% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of RPM International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 101,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,694,000 after acquiring an additional 103,761 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

