Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 372,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 676,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 244,258 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TNXP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,137,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,771,328. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $204.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

