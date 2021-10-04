Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $543.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to announce $543.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $542.00 million to $545.93 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $363.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

UCTT stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,446 shares of company stock valued at $471,764. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.