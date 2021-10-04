Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Hold

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Shares of CGEN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. 1,028,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,616. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48. Compugen has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $413.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.32.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

