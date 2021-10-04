Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.24.

Shares of NYSE CNVY opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.78. Convey Holding Parent has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.78.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNVY. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,259,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,522,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

