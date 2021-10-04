Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

COVTY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Covestro from €70.00 ($82.35) to €71.00 ($83.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Covestro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

COVTY opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. Covestro has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covestro will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

