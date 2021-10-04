Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Hold

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLPI. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

GLPI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 780,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,598. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $10,360,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,193,000 after acquiring an additional 177,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

