Zacks Investment Research Lowers Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) to Sell

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get Century Communities alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

NYSE CCS traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.80. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Analysts expect that Century Communities will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.