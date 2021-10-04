Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Hold

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

FFNW stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $16.26. 3,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,601. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $155.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 18.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth $1,050,000. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

