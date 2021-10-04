Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

ZEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.00.

Zendesk stock opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $101.17 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.71.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $688,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,882. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

