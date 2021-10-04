Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “China Resources Cement Holdings Limited is an investment holding company. It engages in the production and sale of cement, concrete and related products and services. The company’s operating segment consists of Cement and Concrete. Cement segment manufactures and sells cement and related products. Concrete segment engages in the manufacturing and selling of concrete and related products. Its products include cement, ordinary portland cement, composite portland cement, clinker and concrete. China Resources Cement Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Shares of China Resources Cement stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. China Resources Cement has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.2396 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. China Resources Cement’s payout ratio is currently 35.28%.

About China Resources Cement

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

