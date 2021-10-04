Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) to “Buy”

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAYA. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Paya has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paya will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Paya during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

