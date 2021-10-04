Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Buy

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

Popular stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,943. Popular has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Popular will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $724,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after buying an additional 231,143 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the first quarter worth $232,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the first quarter worth $12,853,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 4.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

