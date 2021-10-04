Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Get Zynex alerts:

ZYXI has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.60.

ZYXI opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.53 million, a PE ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. Zynex has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $22.89.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Zynex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Zynex by 87.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynex in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.