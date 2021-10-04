Zealium Market Capitalization Tops $33,071.63 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $33,071.63 and approximately $16.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012149 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.76 or 0.00418850 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,916,946 coins and its circulating supply is 16,916,946 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

