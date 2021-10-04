Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives $175.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZEN. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,882. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 36.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.71. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $101.17 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

