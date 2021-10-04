Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Now Covered by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

