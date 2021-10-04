ZrCoin (ZRC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $82,679.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $82,679.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00101828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00139933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,488.51 or 0.99816834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.48 or 0.06952042 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002556 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

